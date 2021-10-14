Armaan Kohli's bail rejected by special NDPS court in drugs case

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court on Thursday (October 14) rejected the bail application of actor Armaan Kohli and two others arrested in a drug seizure case. Kohli was arrested following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence during which banned narcotics were allegedly seized.

The actor had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled for bail. Kohli was arrested in August this year following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai. During the raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Mr Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials. He was arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS Act.