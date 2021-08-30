Armaan Kohli's custody extended till September 1 in drugs case

A special NDPS court on Monday extended the custody of actor Armaan Kohli, along with alleged drug peddler Ajay Singh, till September 1 with the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case. Both Kohli and Singh were arrested by the NCB on August 28 following a raid at the actor's residence. On Sunday afternoon, the former Bigg Boss contestant was produced in a special holiday court and sent to NCB custody. The raid at Armaan Kohli's residence took place on Saturday and a small quantity of drugs were recovered.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director NCB, had confirmed the same. Speaking to Bombay Times, he had earlier said, "I cannot give a long input right now but in the past three days, NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which we have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs and arrested nine of them so far. After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places." He added, "Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Mamu was intercepted and arrested. He was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). And while investigating him, we came to know about Mr. Kohli. We searched Mr. Kohli’s house and we recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Based on that, we got him to the office and questioned him, and subsequently have put him under arrest." The actor has featured in the Salman Khan-starrer "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.