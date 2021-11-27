Armin van Buuren to headline Sunburn Festival Goa 2021

Mumbai, Nov 27 Sunburn Festival Goa will be making an on-ground comeback with a three-day showcase on December 27, 28 and 29. Grammy-nominated Dutchman, Armin van Buuren will be headlining the event as he will set the turntables on fire with his Trance and Progressive House tracks.

Armin, who has been crowned the World's number 1 DJ five times, and is currently ranked number 3 by genre bible DJ Magazine, is extremely elated on his return to India.

Talking about the event, he says, "I am delighted to be finally returning to India after a long gap, with one of my favourite festivals Sunburn. We have all been through a very difficult period but it's now time for us to come together and celebrate life once again. I cannot wait to close Sunburn Goa on December 29 - see you all there(sic)."

The artiste will also be promoting his eighth studio album 'A State of Trance Forever'. This live performance will also mark the first major headlining act to tour India post the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Themed #LifeIsCalling, the latest edition of the hugely popular music festival will be held in a smaller capacity at Hilltop, Small Vagator, Goa.

Percept Live, which is the founding organization behind Sunburn made the announcement recently with regards to the event in a post pandemic world adhering to strict Covid appropriate behaviour for the 15th edition of the festival giant.

The music fest was conducted digitally last year due to the pandemic but, with civil restrictions slowly opening up, the event is gearing up to enthrall the fans once again after a hiatus of 2 years. The 15th edition of Sunburn Festival Goa will feature over 40 international and local artists across 3 stages.

To up the scale of the festival, the promoters have taken a hybrid route where they will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for 'Sunburn Echo', the live stream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country. In addition, 'Sunburn Home' will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes on Facebook and Instagram.

