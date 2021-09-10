Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Ganpati Bappa home, Salman to miss annual celebration

Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Ganpati home. Several celebrities visit Salman Khan’s home for Ganpati and it's one of the most talked about Ganpati celebrations in B-town. Her friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also papped at her place as they arrived for darshan. Arpita's mom Salma was also papped at her residence.

Like every year, the Khan house hold, will have Lord Ganesha blessing their home for one-and-half days. However this year, Salman Khan won’t be able to make it for the celebrations. Salman Khan has been shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia, Turkey and Austria. The actor has been busy shooting abroad amidst the pandemic for the action thriller. Salman Khan is shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The thriller franchise is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan recently released the poster of Antim which stars him alongside his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.