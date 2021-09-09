Arrest warrant issued against ‘Hindi Medium’ actress Saba Qamar

A local court in Pakistan on Wednesday issued arrest warrants of ‘Hindi Medium’ star Saba Qamar in a case registered against her and others for shooting a ‘dance video’ at a historical mosque in Lahore. Lahore’s magisterial court issued the bailable warrants for Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for constantly avoiding the court hearings. The court adjourned the hearing till October 6. Lahore police last year registered a case against Qamar and Saeed under section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code for alleged ‘desecration’ of Masjid Wazir Khan in the old city of Lahore.

The Punjab government had also sacked two senior officers in connection with violation of the mosque’s sanctity. Following strong criticism and even death threats to her on social media, Qamar and Saeed had apologised for their act. “It was the music video featuring a Nikah (marriage) scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she had said. One of Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid celebrities, her roles have been credited as a significant departure from the traditional portrayal of women in Urdu television. Her accolades include four Lux Style Awards, and a Filmfare Award nomination. The Government of Pakistan honoured her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2012, and the Pride of Performance in 2016. In April this year Saba Qamar had hit headlines for calling off her marriage with fiancé Azeem Khan. Qamar whose work in Bollywood movies received appreciation had also done a biopic of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch.