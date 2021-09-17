Arshad Warsi new beefed up look, leaves Ranveer Singh speechless!

Arshad Warsi is beefing up for an upcoming film and he's shared a glimpse of his transformation on Instagram. Arshad showed off his lean body while in another, he flexed his arms to show his toned biceps. Sharing the picture, Arshad wrote, “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project. The Golmaal actor received a loud cheer from Ranveer Singh who took to the comments section and wrote, “Come onnnnn get ittttt” along with a fire emoji.

Arshad hasn't revealed which film he's preparing for. The actor had said earlier this year that he has wrapped his schedule for Bachchan Pandey. Sharing a few pictures from the Akshay Kumar-led film on Instagram, Arshad had said, “Wrapped up Bachchan Pandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. Kriti, Jacqueline, Akshay, Sajid, Farhad & of course the crew.... thank you so much.”

