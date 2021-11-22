Arshi Khan hospitalised after escaping accident in Delhi, suffers minor injuries

Arshi Khan, of Bigg Boss fame escaped a major accident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, today, November 22. The actress suffered minor injuries and had to be admitted to a hospital in the capital city. The actress, who was seen on Bigg Boss 14 last year as a challenger, met with an accident in Malviya Nagar, Shivalik Road in Delhi.

She was accompanied by her assistant, Rekha, in the car. As soon her car dashed, the airbag opened, which saved her from major injuries. Though she is fine now and recovering after medical consultation, she is having pain in the chest. Talking about Arshi Khan, she has appeared in television shows like 'Vish' and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', and will now be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film. Arshi Khan was seen flirting with Hiten Tejwani on Bigg Boss 11 and Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14. She entered the BB 14 house as a challenger.

