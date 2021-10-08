Aryan Khan and other accused sent to Arthur Road jail in drugs case

Aryan and other accused have tested negative for Covid-19 and have been declared medically fit. They will now be shifted to Arthur road jail, from where the accused will be taken to court for bail hearing. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, had requested the court to keep the accused at the probe agency’s office in Mumbai as jail doesn’t admit prisoners without coronavirus test report. The bail plea of Aryan Khan and seven others arrested in the Mumbai drugs bust case coincidentally comes on the birthday of mother Gauri Khan.

A magistrate court is likely to hear the plea around 12:30 pm.On Thursday, the Esplanade court heard the NCB's plea seeking further judicial custody of accused and rejected the same. The Mumbai court observed that there is no need for Khan's custodial interrogation. During the hearing, Satish Maneshinde, Khan's lawyer requested the court for permission to file an interim bail application. The magistrate court said that the bail plea will be heard by a special court. The court also directed the NCB to file a counter to Khan's plea. The case pertains to alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai. The court had a day ago granted 14-day judicial custody to SRK’s son, his friend Arbaaz A Merchant, model Munmun Dhamecha and five others.