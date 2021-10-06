Aryan Khan Arrest: Shah Rukh Khan's son provided with science books in custody

Superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has been remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7, has been provided with science booksin NCB custody. According to a report of India Today, the star kid had previously asked for the books which were later provided by the officials. Earlier, it was reported that he along with the other accused, is also being fed daily at the National Hindu restaurant near the NCB headquarters, as home-cooked food is not allowed inside office premises. Meanwhile, the mobile phones of Aryan Khan and other accused have been sent for forensic examination to a laboratory in Gandhi Nagar.

Previously, the NCB claimed before the city court that "shocking and incriminating" evidence was recovered in the WhatsApp chats of the Aryan Khan that showed links to alleged 'international racket'. The agency stated that discussions about modes of payments and code names were also found during these alleged conversations on Khan's phone. On Tuesday, the NCB arrested four more persons in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.