Aryan Khan Drug Case: WhatsApp chat being misinterpreted; claims Aryan Khan's bail application

NCB is misinterpreting my WhatsApp chat to implicate me in the cruise drugs case, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has said in his bail application. Aryan Khan is currently in jail. Aryan Khan applied for bail in the high court on Wednesday after the special court denied him bail. The High Court has fixed October 26 for hearing on his application. NCB is misinterpreting WhatsApp chat. No drugs were seized from me after the NCB raid. "Apart from Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar, the accused in the case, I have no connection with any other accused," Aryan Khan said in his bail application. The NCB has so far arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise drugs case.

He added that there is no presumption in law that merely because a person is influential, he would tamper with the investigation. Aryan is currently in judicial custody. The NCB had claimed in a special court that the cruise drugs case was linked to an international drug racket.

The NCB also told the court that Aryan was aware that Arbaaz Merchant had drugs. However, no drugs were found in his possession. Therefore, bail should be granted to me, a demand was made in a special court on behalf of Aryan.

The court rejected Aryan's bail, taking into account the NCB's statement. On Tuesday, his plea seeking interim bail and for final reliefs will be heard by the Bombay High Court.

