Aryan needs appointment to meet Pa at home, SRK takes permission of NCB to meet son in lockup!

Mumbai, Oct 5 In a plot straight out of the all-time favourite American comic book "Richie Rich", the poor rich Aryan Khan has reportedly told the Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths that his father and mega-star Shah Rukh Khan remains so busy that occasionally, he needs an appointment just to meet him.

Ironically, life became a full circle when a couple of days ago, SRK had to take the NCB's permission for a brief meet with his son in the agency lock-up, when the 24-year-old cried before his celeb dad, though eventually it has surfaced that no drugs were recovered from him.

Aryan, along with at least 10 others, was rounded up and arrested at various times on Sunday-Monday in the NCB's first-ever raid on a luxury ship, the Cordelia Cruises, as it was preparing to lift anchor for a fun-filled two-night gala voyage to Goa with around 1,300 affluent passengers on board.

The other youngsters in the NCB net are: Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaiswal and Gomit Chopra, and the rest nabbed in the second NCB operation aboard the cruiser on Monday.

The NCB's swoop - which shook the Bollywood core as the future potential superstar-kid of the one of the reigning actors was involved - almost sounded unbelievable till a video clip of a dazed Aryan sitting on a bench inside the agency office in south Mumbai emerged on Sunday evening.

At Monday's court hearing, during one heated moment in the arguments, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde even said that it was not as if "Khan

