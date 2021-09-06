Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan allegedly inspired by Money Heist?

SRK's film with Atlee is touted to be a commercial masala entertainer with mass elements. Now, there is a strong buzz that the storyline of the movie is inspired by the Spanish crime drama series Money Heist. Taking to Twitter, film industry insider Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted about this development. His tweet read, "#ShahRukhKhan's next with #Atlee likely to have a sub plot inspired from #MoneyHeist. #Nayanthara #PriyaMani."

The yet untitled film is being planned as a massive Pan-Indian outing with actors from North and South joining hands. Apart from Nayanthara, a couple of more names from the Southern industry are a part of this ensemble. Buzz is, the film will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations. Earlier, the actor was spotted posing with Pune Metro officials, giving fuel to rumours that he is shooting for director Atlee's next. Pics of SRK posing with Pune Metro staff is going viral on social media. SRK could be seen dressed in a black ensemble as he posed with the staff of Pune Metro. SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. The actor will be seen next in Pathan. He will be making his acting comeback after a hiatus of three years.

