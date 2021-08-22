B-town stars celebrate the unbreakable bond of Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their loved ones with adorable and throwback memories. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared a picture with his sister as he celebrated the day with his family. He captioned it as, "Behne Zindabad!" Yami Gautam who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar posted an unseen picture from her wedding day. In the photo, she is accompanied by her 'little brother, Ojas Gautam. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to share a fun family picture with his sisters. On the eve of Rakshabandhan, Nikki Tamboli shared a post in remembrance of her late brother. She posted some pictures with her family saying she misses her brother Jatin, who passed earlier this year.