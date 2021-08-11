Badshah releases his new song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'

Indian rapper Badshah has released his latest song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. For the track, the rapper has collaborated with internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Badshah shared the song. The collaboration features Sahdev Dirdo and Badshah along with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico.

He captioned the post with the lyrics "#BachpanKaPyaar poora gaana, finally Out Now! Watch it aur batao kaisa laga.

For the unversed, Sahdev Dirdo is the boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral.

Hailing from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the 10-year-old boy has also been felicitated by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

According to reports, the viral video was originally shot in 2019 in the boy's classroom and recorded by his teacher.



