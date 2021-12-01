Bailable warrant against actress Ameesha Patel in 32lakh cheque bounce case

Bhopal court issued a bailable warrant against actress Ameesha Patel, actress Ameesha Patel who is known for her work in the movie 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ has made headlines now, she got a warrant to present in the court in the 32 lakh cheque bounce case. The actress has to present physically before 4 December for her next hearing if she fails to appear in the court she might get an arrest warrant. According to reports, one UTF Telefilms Private Limited has filed a case against the actress for not returning the money she borrowed. It is said that the actress took the money for some film but after she gave the returned cheque to the company it had bounced. Ameesha took 32lakh from the company.

Earlier one more case against her was registered by an Indore resident, the actress also took 10lakh from the resident in the name of film production, but the cheque she gave in return got bounced.

Meanwhile, the actress has not been seen on the big screen for a long time now. On the work front, she made her Bollywood debut from the superhit movie 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ along with Hrithik Roshan. She appeared in many big movies like ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and many more.