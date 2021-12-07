Balakrishna gets emotional about his legendary father and controversies over his death

Hyderabad, Dec 7 The latest promo of Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable With NBK' depicts the host speaking emotionally about his late father and Telugu cinema icon N.T. Rama Rao.

Balakrishna's 'Akhanda', also stars Pragya Jaiswal and is directed by Boyapati Srinu.

The whole team was present on the show, sharing some fun chats. Pragya Jaiswal, actor Srikanth, Boyapati Srinu, S.S. Thaman are seen having a great time on the show. Apart from the fun and games, Balakrishna is seen cracking jokes, being perky, and the others enjoy his hosting on the show.

Balakrishna also openly announced that he is ready to take up a villain's role if anyone is ready with a script. "My only condition is, I must be the hero too" said Balakrishna whose witty comments made everyone laugh all the way.

Srikanth, Boyapati Srinu, and Balakrishna are seen involved in a conversation, while Balakrishna also dances with Pragya.

Towards the end of the promo, Balakrishna is seen talking about the most controversial topic, as he gets emotional. For the first time, Balakrishna speaks about his late father N.T. Rama Rao, the ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

"Most of the people believed the rumours about dad's death. People were made to believe about him being backstabbed and betrayed. This makes me emotional, as I am one of his sons, and I am one of his fans," Balakrishna said.

The episode is to be aired on Aha soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor