Published: September 2, 2021 12:06 PM

Mumbai, Sep 2 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV ...

'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Mumbai, Sep 2 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died here after a massive heart attack on Thursday.

He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.

Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

