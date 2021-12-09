Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first child?

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby in 2022 according to a Hindustan Times report. The report states the couple are expecting their first child.A source close to the couple said, “It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile. ”When Singh was approached for a confirmation, she neither denied it nor confirmed the news. She said, “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly.”

Speculations around Singh and Limbachiyaa’s pregnancy have been doing the rounds since some time. Singh previously had shared that the couple was planning the baby in 2020; however the pandemic stalled their plans. Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 and just a few days ago celebrated their fourth anniversary together. On the work front, Bharti, along with Haarsh, has launched a new YouTube channel called 'Bharti TV'. Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Bharti Singh said, "After working in the Television and Entertainment industry, me and Haarsh wanted to touch base with our loyal viewers who look forward to seeing us every day. In the case of TV, there are some time restrictions as you can watch the particular show at the given time only, but now via YouTube our viewers can watch us at any time and anyplace."

