Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu's seeks help after her obscene MMS video goes viral

Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a obscene MMS video of her went viral. In the viral video, the actress can be seen in a compromising position with a man whose identity is not known yet. Trisha has been continuously requesting people to delete the video. Now, the actress has asked Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Kalyan's to bail her out of the situation. After she sought help from the actor, the actress was brutally trolled by netizens. Trisha went on to call, Pawan Kalyan the Mahadev of Bhojpuri industry. Reacting on the same, Trisha said, 'Please, if you guys can't help, then don't abuse me.

Earlier, Madhu took to social media to warn the people who reportedly made the video go viral on social media. However, she did not clarify as to who shot the video, or how did it reach the social media platforms. Madhu also put out a Facebook post where she said: "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards." After the video went viral, the actress was even trolled on social media, with many saying that she did this intentionally to get publicity. The 27-year-old actress is a native of West Bengal and made her screen debut with the Bhojpuri serial "Ham Hai Hindustani". She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. Her upcoming films are 'Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke', 'Jaani Dushman' and 'Mukaddar'.

