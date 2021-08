Bhojpuri actress trolled after private video gets leaked

Patna, Aug 13 Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a private video of her was leaked online.

Madhu was spending a private time with her so-called boyfriend. After the video got leaked, Madhu took to social media to warn the people who reportedly made the video go viral on social media.

However, she did not clarify as to who shot the video, or how did it reach the social media platforms.

Madhu also put out a Facebook post where she said: "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards."

After the video went viral, the actress was even trolled on social media, with many saying that she did this intentionally to get publicity.

The 27-year-old actress is a native of West Bengal and made her screen debut with the Bhojpuri serial "Ham Hai Hindustani". She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry.

