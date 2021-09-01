Bhumi Pednekar recalls using her mom's makeup products in childhood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been appointed as India's first M.A.C global cosmetics brand ambassador, opened up about how her mother and aunts instil a love for make-up in her.

"I am a huge lover of makeup. I have been experimenting with makeup since childhood. I remember I used to gaze at my mother adoringly whenever she started applying makeup, and then later I would wear her kajal and put her foundation. However, I would always end up looking like a clown. Thankfully, her closet was always opened for me during my childhood... and that's how my interest in makeup developed," Bhumi told ANI.

While talking about makeup, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star also put emphasis on skincare.

"It's extremely important to take care of your skin. I make sure I drink loads of water and eat food that keeps my gut clean. I am a vegetarian so that's a plus. I look at beauty in a more realistic way. You have to love your body if you want it lovely or glowing. Speaking of my skincare routine, I don't have a complicated skincare routine...it's just one facial cleanser cream which I use..that's about it," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi has a couple of projects such as 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Badhaai Do' and 'Takht in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor