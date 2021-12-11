Big B rented out his Andheri apartment to actress Kriti Sanon, you will be shock to hear the rent

It is true that B-Town celebs are not only actors but brilliant business holders, they know to invest and in what to invest. Property dealing is the largest business in India, Properties are as expensive as diamond here. And that's what the celebs mostly invest in they buy many flats and rented it to others which nearly gives lakhs of income every month.



Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan who owns several properties, have rented his Andheri apartment to Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, what interesting is that rent of this apartment, according to reports Kriti will be paying Rs 10 lakh every month to Big B. She also payed the security deposit whopping Rs 60 lakhs. Kriti booked this apartment for two years.



Amitabh Bachchan owns many properties he had also reneted his Juhu property to State Bank of India, and it is reported that SBI has booked this property for 15 years.The rent of this property, will increase by 25 percent every 5 years.



Not only Amitabh Bachchan but many celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and many more have rented out their properties. It is also reported that Salman Khan had taken a duplex on rent for which he pays nearly Rs 8.25 lakh every month.