Big blow for Aryan Khan, court to hear bail plea on Wednesday

Advocate Satish Maneshinde has confirmed that Aryan Khan's bail hearing will take place on Wednesday at 11 am in the Mumbai Sessions Court. Advocate Amit Desai representing Aryan Khan has asked that his bail application hearing be scheduled for Wednesday. In reply, Special prosecutor Sethna from NCB's side said.

“As per Desai's submissions, his matter deserves priority, the other matters, their quantities are different, it will not be humanely possible for us to file replies to all applications, let the matters start from the first produced.” Actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Puja Dadlani reached the Mumbai sessions court but was not allowed inside as entry is still being regulated. Bail applications of four other accused Arbaaz Merchant, Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija, and Munmun Dhamecha are also listed on Wednesday at 2:45pm.

