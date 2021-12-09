Bigg Boss 15: Best friends Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee turned into enemies?

Ugly fights between best friends are nothing new in the Bigg Boss. Equations changes here every day or we can say in every hour. Best friends can turn into enemies and enemies could turn into best friends, it is the pattern of every year. But this time the fight took a little ugly and change the dynamics of the game.

The best friends from years Devoleena and Rashmi who had become friends on the show itself in the 13th season, and continued to be friends even after the show has been seen fighting in the 15th season.



Rashmi and Devoleena have come as VIP contestants in the 15th season of Bigg Boss, everyone loved their friendship in their previous season and even in this season too, but are the best friends are turning into enemies now?



During the ticket to finale task where Rakhi Sawant has emerged to be the first finalist of Bigg Boss 15th, however, on the same note, Devoleena and Rashmi get into a nasty fight.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss, it has been seen that Rashmi and Devoleena pointing out each other in front of contestants, the video states as Devoleena asking “Tumko mujhpe itna trust hai to bar bar mujhe q puch rhi ho kon mujhe kya bol rha hai’ to which Rashmi replied ‘mere dost agar ban rhe hai or apko trust issue hai that means aapme khot hai, Jiske man me chor hota hai vohi aisi baat krte hai”.

After hearing these statements of Rashmi, Devoleena got so furious and started yelling at Rashmi and dragged Umar Riaz's name into the matter, to which Rashmi said ‘Talk to me Rashmi Desai is standing here why to bring Umar every time”.



And the rivalry didn't end here Rashmi then announced Umar as the winner of the task to which Devoleena didn't agree and said Umar cannot be the winner as he broke the rules.