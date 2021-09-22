Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz to be part of Salman Khan hosted show

Karan Kundra who was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer Chauhan is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 which will premier on 2nd October 2021. For many years, rumours of Tina Dutta entering Bigg Boss house have been going viral. If reports are to be believed, this time the Uttaran star has said 'yes' to the show.

Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz will also participate in the controversial reality show this year. Umar, who is a doctor by profession, recently turned actor with the music videos. He was recently seen romancing Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur in the music video Befikar Raho and rap song Sky High with brother Asim Riaz and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. According to a SpotBoye report, the likes of Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, and Akasa Singh will be seen in this year's Big Boss 15.

