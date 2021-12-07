Bigg Boss 15: "Rakhi ye patti hire karke layi hai kya" Abhijeet Bichukale comented on Rakhi Sawant's relationship with her husband Ritesh

No doubt Bigg Boss 15 is going in full swing now, now the makers don't have to worry about content and drama because the contestants are giving it all and to the extreme level. Every day the rifts and fights between contestants are creating heat in the show and to fans also.

The fights are getting uglier or we can say worst. Housemates are getting too personal to each other and the physical violence is not over yet. After yesterday's fight between Shamita and Pratik, in which Shamita Shetty pointed out Pratik Sehejpal's girls' pattern, now in today's fight viewers will get to see Rakhi and Abhijeet Bichukale's heated argument.

The promo is already out now and only by watching the promo, we can assume today's episode is crossing to be all limits. In the promo it is seen that Abhijeet Bichukale commenting on Rakhi and her husband Ritesh's relationship, he said, "Rakhi ye patti hire karke layi hai kya" after hearing this Rakhi got so furious and started reacting aggressively, she said "Tune bola mai apna patti badhe se layi hu? tu badhe ka tatuu hai" Rakhi not stop here she started throwing chairs and house properties in order to show her anger. See the video here,

Meanwhile, the ticket to the finale race has also started in the show VIP contestants will be sanchalak on the task, and house contestants have to give their best to win the finale ticket.