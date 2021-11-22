'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi questioned over her antics, fans recall Donal Bisht incident

Mumbai, Nov 22 'Ek Deewaana Tha' actress Donal Bisht, who was also seen as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 15', got a lot of support from fans after her eviction from the show.

During the recent press conference, the media questioned Tejasswi Prakash for making a big hue and cry in the kitchen when Nishant and Pratik were having a normal conversation with her. The netizens too slammed the actress and connected the scenario with the Donal Bisht incident where a similar issue had taken place where Tejasswi spoke to Donal in an arrogant way and the latter got quite emotional after that.

"Tejasswi who had claimed that Donal apparently cried for no reason, got her 'karma'," wrote a Twitter user. Another 'Bigg Boss' fan tweeted tagging Tejasswi Prakash and said: "Sorry not sorry for your fake tear. No one's gonna sympathise with you for the tears you shed in the kitchen. As you did exactly that to @DonalBisht and many more."

The context of all the tweets remained the same wherein everyone claimed that Tejasswi got the same as she did with Donal.

