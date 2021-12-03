Bigg Boss 15: Trolls lashes out on Rashmi Desai, netizens accused Rashmi for inappropriately touching Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15: Trolls lashes out on Rashmi Desai, netizens accused Rashmi for inappropriately touching Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss is the most controversial show on Indian television, and also most entertaining. The show has now come up to its 15th season.
 Season 15th has become interesting since the VIP's contestants Devoleena, Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and Rakhi's husband Ritesh have come. Fans and makers are getting so much content in this time, even though the fights are immensely increasing, now recently in the new episode, Rashmi and Umar's chemistry is been spotlighted.
Umar and Rashmi have dragged themselves into the controversy on a little joke. In the episode Rashmi and Umar were seen having fun with each other, Umar was standing in front of the kitchen while Rashmi came and goes from behind and gives him a knee jerk in a funny way. But this playful joke has gone so viral and many accused Rashmi of inappropriately touching Umar Riaz.

As soon as netizens started trolling Rashmi, fans defended her

Rashmi and Umar have a personal bond from outside of the house because of Umar's brother Asim. Rashmi and Asim shared a great bond in Bigg Boss 13, even after the show Asim and Rashmi were seen together at many parties that are the reason Umar know Rashmi personally. 

