'Bigg Boss 15': Umar Riaz refuses duty inside the house; non-VIP contestants target VIPs

Mumbai, Dec 1 The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Umar Riaz making an announcement that he will not do any work, be it kitchen duty or any task given by the VIPs as Karan Kundrra also supports him.

The non-VIPs enter inside the room of VIPs and start disturbing everything in the room. Then Rakhi Sawant asks them to leave the room but Umar replies: "Enough of your rule. Now we will be ruling." He in fact ruins their bedsheets.

While Rashami taunts them that they have descended to a very 'cheap level'. Devoleena also in turn ruins the bedsheets of the non-VIPs. Later Bigg Boss calls all the non-VIP contestants to enquire about their actions inside the house.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor