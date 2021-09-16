Bigg Boss OTT: Housemates slam Divya Agarwal for 'dirty underwear' incident

A new promo for the reality show shared online by Voot, showed journalists grilling the contestants, where they put Divya Agarwal in the spotlight after the dirty underwear incident resurfaced. When a journalist pointed out that Divya's aforementioned comments about Neha Bhasin were 'misogynistic' and 'disgusting.' Defending herself, Divya said, "It's unhygienic and matter of cleanliness, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, I would've done the same thing (ye gangadi hai, vahan ladhke ki bhi padhi hogi toh mai disgusting bolti)."

On this, Shamita and Neha screamed at Divya while she continued to defend herself, leading to an exchange of words. Shamita said "she (Divya) doesn't agree when she's wrong. This is my issue." Divya continued that, it was a matter of cleanliness and nothing else. Responding to this, furious Neha said "Just shut up man, this is disgusting and you should be apologetic about it."The fight continued when the contestants returned to the house. “There's no difference between a man and a woman, that is about cleanliness,” Divya screamed. A disappointed Neha replied, “Get out of here.” As they continued to fight, Shamita screamed, “Keep your arrogance to yourself,” which only made Divya angrier. Bigg Boss OTT is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. Singer Neha Bhasin was the latest contestant to be evicted from the show.