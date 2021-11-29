'Bigg Boss Telugu 5': Fans call Anchor Ravi's elimination 'unfair'

Hyderabad, Nov 29 Anchor Ravi, who was one of the strongest contestants of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', was evicted from the house on Sunday and the fans are not happy.

The episode which was hosted by Nagarjuna had a few fun games, after which the results of the nominations were announced.

RJ Kajal and Anchor Ravi were the two contestants in the danger zone. Sunny, who had earned the eviction free pass, used it to save RJ Kajal. But, it was revealed that Ravi was the one who was lagging behind in the voting.

Ravi, who got eliminated, was in shock, but accepted that he had made wrong calculations, which landed him in the elimination zone. 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' viewers are in shock, as Ravi was not expected to leave this week.

Ravi's fans call the eliminations 'unfair', as they believe he has the potential to be in the top-5 list. "While contestants like Siri and Priyanka are saved, it is not okay to have Ravi eliminated from the show", a 'Bigg Boss' follower wrote.

"Shocked", a tweep wrote, while another comment reads, "Ravi is a mentally strong player. Not fair that he is evicted before other weak contestants".

A few of Ravi's fans had even gathered at the Annapurna Studios, to express their anguish at his elimination. They even held a rally, demanding to get Ravi back on the show.

Ravi, on the other hand, had accepted his defeat, quoting his misinterpretations as the reason for the eviction. "Anchor Ravi signing off from 'Bigg Boss'," he said, with a smile on his face.

