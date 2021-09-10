Bill Cosby working on TV show following release from prison

Following his release from prison, American comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been flexing his creative muscle.

The 'Cosby Show' actor's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed to Fox News on Thursday that the actor has been "spending time on the phone working on a number of projects" at his Massachusetts home. His representative said among the projects keeping him busy is a television show that he has in the works.

"Things are happening. He's working on a number of projects right now, a number of ideas for a TV show that has him on the phone with producers, working with guys every day. He's giving his creative ideas and input," Wyatt added.

Wyatt has said he and Cosby's team are keeping details of his potential return to show business under wraps for the time being. However, Wyatt told Fox News Cosby started discussions with producers back when he was still behind bars at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville.

"He's been working on this particular project now for a year and a half. When he was a resident of SCI Phoenix he would have phone calls with producers," Wyatt shared. Cosby is also working on a book.

Wyatt explained, "He's on the phone almost every day for the book as well. He's working. That's why people don't see him as much. When he was at SCI Phoenix it wasn't our time so phone calls would be probably two, three times a week for that kind of stuff. Now he has the time. He can speak freely when he wants to. That's his primary focus since he's gotten out - to come out and be able to have projects and to work with people who want to work with him."

Back in July, Wyatt had confirmed to Fox News regarding Cosby's interest in getting back into the comedy scene. The 83-year-old actor, once known as 'America's Dad', spent his first night out of prison doing "comedy routines."

"He wants to get back on stage sooner or later," Wyatt said at the time.

However, Cosby's team is still staying mum on the details. The former inmate is still involved in a lawsuit in Los Angeles involving allegations of sexual assault from accuser Judy Huth, who is represented by Gloria Allred.

Huth's civil court matter against Cosby was filed in 2014. The case had stayed for trial until the conclusion of Cosby's criminal case. Huth has alleged that she was sexually abused by the former actor at the Playboy mansion in 1974. A hearing in the case was held last month and an upcoming one is scheduled for September 30.

Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Cosby's sex assault conviction in June to the shock of many. He was then released from SCI Phoenix, a facility outside of Philadelphia.

Cosby was "overjoyed," Wyatt told reporters on the day of his release. "But as we have always said, this is bigger than Bill Cosby. This is about reforming the criminal justice system," Wyatt added.

Allred has said Cosby's legal team has presented arguments in the sexual abuse case that could pose as a "major issue" to victims. Meanwhile, as per Fox News, Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, voiced plans "to fully vindicate" him in the Playboy mansion civil suit.

( With inputs from ANI )

