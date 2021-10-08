Bill Skarsgard, Samara Weaving, Yayan Ruhian roped in for action thriller 'Boy Kills World'

Actors Bill Skarsgard, Samara Weaving, and Yayan Ruhian have been roped in to head the cast of 'Boy Kills World', a revenge action fantasy film produced by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee.

Moritz Mohr is helming the film as his debut in a feature project. The movie is being financed by Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn of Nthibah Pictures and Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the producers, who announced the project on Thursday, described the term 'World' in the movie as "a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality.

The term 'Boy' refers to a guy who is a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

'Boy' will be played by Skarsgard, with Ruhian as the shaman who mentors him. Weaving will play an assassin named June 27.

Mohr created 'Boy Kills World' short in 2018 and made a pre-visualisation reel for a feature version that caught the eye of Raimi and Lee.

Mohr and Arend Remmers came up with the story, with Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith penning the script, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

CAA Media Finance will represent domestic rights and also arranged to finance. Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions, Stuart Manashil of Novo, Dan Kagan, and Andrew Childs of Vertigo Entertainment are producing in addition to Raimi and Lee.

The film is slated to go on floors in early 2022 in South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

