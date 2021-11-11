Blake Lively says it's 'very important' for daughters to see her as working mother

Hollywood actor Blake Lively wants her three daughters to understand that they can have another identity outside of motherhood as well when the time comes.

While chatting with People magazine about her recently launched non-alcoholic mixer line Betty Buzz and its new partnership with British Airways, the 34-year-old actor explained that she wants to inspire her daughters James, Inez and Betty, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds, to be whatever they want to be when they are older.

And having her three little ones see her wear multiple hats is "very important," Lively said.

The star shared, "I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother."

"I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn't mean there are a lot of mothers who don't have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important. And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial]," she continued.

"So it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I mean, it's amazing they're not hidden under my skirt right now. I bring them everywhere. It's so inappropriate, but I'm very lucky to be at a job that allows me to do that," Lively added with a laugh.

Lively and Reynolds have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in 'Green Lantern'. They wed in 2012 after a year of dating and later welcomed their three girls in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Earlier this month, Reynolds announced that he is taking a step back after a successful year to spend more time with Lively and their kids.

The actor, who starred in and produced the summer blockbuster 'Free Guy', and whose latest film, 'Red Notice', recently hit Netflix, explained to The Hollywood Reporter why he is planning a "sabbatical" from filmmaking.

He said, "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them. You know, you don't really get that time back."

( With inputs from ANI )

