Blake Shelton pens loved-up birthday post for his better half

American singer Blake Shelton never leaves a chance to win people's hearts. His Instagram post about his wife Gwen Stefani's birthday has impressed everyone.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Shelton penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you."

Alongside the birthday message, he posted a black-and-white photograph from their wedding.

Reacting to Shelton's post, a fan commented, "I have my eyes in tears."

Another one wrote, "This is so so romantic. Couple goals."

In the image, Shelton looked dapper as he sported a black vest worn on top of a button-up white T-shirt as he spent quality time with his wife. Stefani looked graceful in a flowing white wedding gown while dancing with her husband.

According to E! Online, Shelton and Stefani's intimate wedding ceremony took place in July, at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where he built a special chapel specifically for their wedding.

( With inputs from ANI )

