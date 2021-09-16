Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith to star in political thriller 'The Independent'

Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor Brian Cox is teaming up with actor Jodie Turner-Smith for the upcoming political thriller 'The Independent'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, working from a top-ranked Black List script penned by Evan Parter.

Set in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history, 'The Independent' will follow an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

Ryan Cunningham of Anonymous Content and Emmy-winning producers Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures and Thea Dunlap are set to produce alongside Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange and Parter. Lance Acord and Jackie Kelman Bisbee of Park Pictures and Brian O'Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange are serving as executive producers.

The Exchange is financing 'The Independent' and is currently presenting the project to buyers at the 2021 Virtual TIFF. The Exchange's Virtual TIFF'21 line-up also includes Kaley Cuoco's 'Meet Cute' and Morgan Freeman's 'Muti'.

Cox is widely known for his role as Logan Roy in HBO's hit series 'Succession'. Alongside 'Succession', Cox is also famous for 'X2: X-Men United', 'Troy and Manhunter', while Turner-Smith recently appeared opposite Michael B. Jordan in Amazon's 'Without Morse', plus 'Queen & Slim', 'Nightflyers' and as the titular queen in British TV drama 'Anne Boleyn'.

( With inputs from ANI )

