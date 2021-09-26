Bunty Aur Babli 2, to Shamshera: YRF announces theatrical release dates of 4 big ticket films

A day after Maharashtra govt announced their decision to reopen theatres Yash Raj Films without any delay finally announced the theatrical release dates of four of its marquee big screen movies--Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera. Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be releasing worldwide on November 19, 2021. The film is a sequel of Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani in the lead roles. It is directed by Varun V Sharma.Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring superstar Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey will be releasing worldwide on February 25, 2022.

A family entertainer set in Gujarat, the actor will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. YRF’s Shamshera starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor is an adrenaline pumping entertainer which is set to release on March 18, 2022. The film will star Vaani Kapoor opposite Ranbir for the first time. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza. It is directed by Karan Malhotra. Another budget film Prithviraj will be releasing worldwide on Jan 21, 2022. It stars Akshay Kumar in and as king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will be making her acting debut in this film. She will be seen as Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In another news, Rohit Shetty yesterday announced that his cop drama Sooryavanshi will release on Diwali.

