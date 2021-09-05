Camila Cabello found wearing less makeup for 'Cinderella' scary

Los Angeles, Sep 5 Singer Camila Cabello says she found it "scary" wearing a lot less makeup for her titular role in the new 'Cinderella'.

"Acting in a movie is so much more raw and unfiltered than when I'm doing a performance on TV," Cabello said on Sky's 'Backstage' podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "First of all, a lot less makeup, which at first I (found) scary, and I think that there's a big surrender that comes with films and a lot of trust, like trusting the director.

That is different than music where it's a little bit more kind of rigid and controlled and you present yourself in this one way."

On the biggest challenge, she said: "It is so intimate I think the challenge is being really present with who you're talking to and forgetting that the camera's there, which can be difficult."

The 'Havana' hitmaker portrays a stronger and more independent princess in order to inspire young girls.

Cabello said: "I just kept thinking from the perspective of like a young girl, watching this and how growing up, watching these fairytales, you kind of subconsciously internalise a lot of these messages, and I think these are good messages that are going to be subconsciously internalised."

The 'Senorita' crooner stars alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan in the film. She previously admitted to being inspired by 'Cinderella'.

