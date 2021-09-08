Celebs attend last rites of Akshay Kumar's mother in Mumbai

Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan and others reach the crematorium for the last rites of Akshay Kumar's mother who passed away in Mumbai after prolonged illness. Producer-director R Balki also was seen at the crematorium where he offered his condolences to Akshay's mother. Along with Akshay Kumar, daughter Nitara and family, seen attending the funeral along with Karan Kapadia, Vipul Shah, Ramesh Taurani and others.

Bhushan Kumar also was seen arriving for the last rites.Akshay took to his social media handles to share the news of his mother’s demise. He wrote, ‘She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.’Akshay's mother was ill and was hospitalised. On learning about the same, Akshay left the Cinderella shoot in London and arrived in Mumbai to be with his mother on Monday.

