Celebs extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to fans

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2021 10:58 AM2021-09-10T10:58:21+5:302021-09-10T10:58:33+5:30

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, September 10. The ten-day festival is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and ...

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, September 10. The ten-day festival is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and fervour. On the special day, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan  took to social media to extend warm wishes to the fans on the occasion.

