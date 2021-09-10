Celebs extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to fans

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, September 10. The ten-day festival is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and fervour. On the special day, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to extend warm wishes to the fans on the occasion.

Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer 🙏 to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya🌹#HappyGaneshChaturthi#ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshanpic.twitter.com/FfoxgaDH47 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 10, 2021