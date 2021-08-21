Celebs mourn the demise of media legend Pradeep Guha

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2021 07:30 PM2021-08-21T19:30:00+5:302021-08-21T19:30:00+5:30

Pradeep Guha, the producer of movie ‘Fiza’, was passed away on Saturday, a day after he was put on ...

Celebs mourn the demise of media legend Pradeep Guha

Pradeep Guha, the producer of movie ‘Fiza’, was passed away on Saturday, a day after he was put on ventilator due to his deteriorating health condition. Guha, a well-known media professional, was admitted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he was diagnosed with advanced stage of liver cancer some weeks ago.The producer’s wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha shared the news of his demise in a statement issued to the media. “We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr Pradeep Guha." In these Covid times the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. “No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers," the statement read. Several personalities from film and media fraternity expressed their grief over the demise of Guha. Filmmaker Shubash Ghai and actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Tisca Chopra, Dia Mirza,  and Manoj Bajpai condoled Guha’s death.

