Celebs mourn the demise of media legend Pradeep Guha

Pradeep Guha, the producer of movie ‘Fiza’, was passed away on Saturday, a day after he was put on ventilator due to his deteriorating health condition. Guha, a well-known media professional, was admitted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he was diagnosed with advanced stage of liver cancer some weeks ago.The producer’s wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha shared the news of his demise in a statement issued to the media. “We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr Pradeep Guha." In these Covid times the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. “No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers," the statement read. Several personalities from film and media fraternity expressed their grief over the demise of Guha. Filmmaker Shubash Ghai and actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Tisca Chopra, Dia Mirza, and Manoj Bajpai condoled Guha’s death.

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep ‘s passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 21, 2021

Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha

I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth.

U were the makers of many in our industry👍

RIP MY FRIEND🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Io33oh5gM3 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 21, 2021

Shocked to hear of the passing away of Pradeep Guha. Friend, Pioneer , Game Changer, Mentor to so many. He transformed the media landscape in India. In grief and with love .. you’ll be missed Pradeep #pradeepguha — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 21, 2021

My dearest PG you were always the KING who was the most successful ‘Queen maker’. May we, your protégés always keep your memory alive and shining bright and may you always watch over us as you have always done. #RIP 💔. @priyankachopra@deespeak@thesushmitasen — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 21, 2021

Extremely saddened by the demise of Mr Pradeep Guha. An absolute icon, a marketing genius- be it beauty queens or page 3 events - he gave them/it a pedestal to shine. Rest in peace ! pic.twitter.com/PZUd0wsflL — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 21, 2021

Can’t believe you aren’t around anymore PG! Feeling so numb .. Heavens beware, you have a blitzkrieg arriving .. journey on in love my friend #PradeepGuha RIP pic.twitter.com/BGyouLCgJd — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 21, 2021

Deeply deeply saddened to hear about #PradeepGuha's passing on. He touched so many lives so positively with his brilliance & kindness. Mentored many. My deepest condolences & prayers to the family #omshanti 🙏🙏🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 21, 2021

