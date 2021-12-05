Celebs who just could not grab eyeballs for 'Bigg Boss'

New Delhi, Dec 5 'Bigg Boss' is India's most popular reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Right now, its 15th season is on air. Each season has some famous celebrities as its contestants and among them few are able to make their place, while others fail to do so.

'Bigg Boss' started in 2006 and is based on the Dutch reality show 'Bigg Brother'. The show also came out on the online platform that was hosted by Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal became the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Here we get a glimpse of a few popular stars from the entertainment industry, who did not reached the finale and were not up to the mark in terms of impressing the audience.

Rupali Ganguly

Who can forget the 'Monisha' of the popular sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', Rupali has made her place in the hearts of viewers by playing Punjabi daughter-in-law in it and now she is a household name because her of on-screen character in the show 'Anupamaa'. Well at one point if the actress has received a lot of fame with her roles in shows such as 'Sanjivani', she somehow was not that successful in receiving the similar fame in 'Bigg Boss 1'. Though post her eviction she bashed Rakhi Sawant. She could not reach the finale and win the trophy.

Rakhi Vijan

The actress, who is known for playing Sweety Mathur in 'Hum Paanch' and also made people laugh with her performance in 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'. She also bagged shows such as 'Naagin 4' and appeared in the film 'Golmaal Returns'. The actress participated in the second season of 'Bigg Boss'. But her journey ended in the show in second week as she failed to compete with Rahul Mahajan, being a famous celebrity.

Bakhtiyaar Irani and Tannaz Irani

'Bigg Boss' season 3 brought in TV couple Bakhtiyaar Irani and Tannaz Irani. However, Tannaz who is more popular in fiction even today then her husband failed to impress audiences while Bakhtiyaar survived for a long time. Tannaz who is most currently seen in 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai' has acted in popular films like 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' and 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

Sakshi Pradhan

Sakshi, who is a reality television personality and winner of second season of 'Splitsvilla' got evicted in just 13 days in 'Bigg Boss 4'. She failed to impress the audience because of her cranky nature and couldn't continue for longer inside the house.

Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor needs no introduction. From playing Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna' or his iconic character Nandu in 'Raja Babu', the actor has been known for playing different characters that includes negative to some popular comic roles. He entered the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5' but his elimination came as a shock for him also. He was assumed to be in the finale when he entered the house. But never expected he would get evicted very soon.

Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani is a popular TV actress known for her lead role of Amrita in 'Naaginn'. She also appeared in shows such as 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Sabki Laadli Bebo', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein' before entering the 'Bigg Boss 6' house. The actress who participated in the 6th season failed to impress in reality TV shows miserably and was evicted in 20 days. But the actress continued to win hearts with her acting later on with shows like 'Naamkaran', 'Barrister Babu', 'Maddam Sir' among others.

Ratan Rajput

Ratan Rajput is well known for her roles in 'Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi' and 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo'. She also did 'Swayamvar 3-Ratan Ka Rishta'. Rajput participated in season 7 and failed to entertain the audience. She got evicted in the 4th week itself.

Sukirti Kandpal

The actress, who became popular with her acting as lead in 'Dill Mill Gayye' with 'Karan Singh Grover' and later appeared in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani' as Piya opposite 'Vivian Dsena'. She was a sensation on social media but her participation in season 8 was so bad that she got evicted in just 14 days. The actress was out after not receiving a majority in public votes showed the audience were not happy with her performance.

Roopal Tyagi

TV actress Roopal Tyagi who is currently seen playing lead in 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan', participated in 9th season of the Bigg Boss. The actress was evicted on the 2nd week. She entered the show after she earned a huge fan following from her acting for the role of Gunjan in the show 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke'. The actress entered with former boyfriend Ankit Gera and still couldn't stay visible in the episodes.

Karan Mehra

Karan Mehra who impressed audiences with his role of Naitik in the popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' opposite Hina Khan failed to survive in the reality TV show in its 10th season and was evicted in 4th week. The season was special as the show welcomed commoners for the first time to challenge celebrities. However, Karan's fame lost the plot on the show.

Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani tried his luck in season 11 of the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'. The actor who was known to play lead roles in 'Kutumb', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasauti Zindagii kay' and 'Pavitra Rishta', failed to make a mark in the reality show. However even after the show the actor is seen in various TV shows and entertaining his audience.

Nehha Pendse

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' fame actress entered season 12. The actress who won hearts by playing lead in popular TV sitcom 'May I Come In Madam?' failed to entertain the audience in the show and was evicted in just 28 days.

Dalljiet Kaur

'Bigg Boss 13' became the most popular of all the seasons. TV actress Dalljiet Kaur who quit her lead antagonist role from 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' to enter the reality TV show failed miserably and was evicted in just 13 days. She is known for her role of Anjali in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' Before her elimination she had a fight with Koena Mitra as she misbehaved with Dalljiet. But her elimination came to her as a shock, being the first one to be eliminated.

Nishant Malkhani

'Ram Milaayi Jodi' actor Nishant, who had to his credit, shows such as 'Sasural Genda Phool', 'Meet' failed to appeal in the 14th season. Nishant was voted out by the housemates. He was often called boring and not much entertaining. In fact, he failed to make good bonds inside the house.

Jay Bhanushali

'Bigg Boss' is airing its 15th season currently, actor and anchor Jay Bhanushali entered the show with the hope of making it entertaining and continuing till the end. Unfortunately, many people said that he is more serious about his image rather the game inside the house. But he said that he has given his best. His eviction came as a surprise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor