Charan's music video 'Akela' features Rohit Roy, Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai, Oct 4 Independent musician Charan launched his latest music video 'Akela', featuring actor Rohit Roy, omedian Munawar Faruqui, and model Benafsha Soonawala, among many others.

Speaking about the track, Charan said, "Akela' is not just a song, it's an emotion and even more so in the current times. The inspiration for the song has come from personal experiences and just like me I'm sure there are many people who have either gone through this feeling or have witnessed someone close to them go through it. I hope that the listeners will be able to relate to it and will enjoy the song "

Rohit Roy spoke about being featured in the music video. "When I was offered a role in the video and read the lyrics of the song, I immediately said yes. I am both happy and excited. Its a fresh take on the emotion of loneliness just perfectly made into a song."

Charan entered the world of music in school as a hobby. Starting his music career with metal bands 'Chronic Phobia' and 'Providence', he embarked on his individual journey during his tours by writing and producing his songs that were in a completely different direction from his musical circle.

Munawar Faruqui shared, "'Akela' is not just a song - it is a state of mind, a language of my emotions. The song beautifully captures exactly how each and every one of us today feels, especially in the times of COVID. Charan has created magic with his powerful lyrics and phenomenal track."

