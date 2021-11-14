Chinese van food from a Lamby bonnet? Kartik's roadside foodscapade

Mumbai, Nov 14 After his appearance on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', actor Kartik Aaryan stopped by a Chinese fast food van and gorged on some of the fare on offer on his Lamborghini's bonnet.

Viral Bhayani, the popular paparazzo, shared a clip on Instagram showing the actor enjoying roadside Chinese food in the most unconventional setting.

Kartik's luxury car is seen parked beside the food van and he's seen eating the food he had ordered from his car's bonnet. He's accompanied by a friend, who was the one who shot the video.

The actor even takes some food from his friend's plate and is heard saying: "Khaane ka documentary hota hai (Documentaries have been made on food)."

The actor was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, to promote his upcoming film 'Dhamaka'.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen playing a television journalist in 'Dhamaka', directed by Ram Madhavani. The intense action thriller follows the story of TV anchor Arjun Pathak, who finds himself sinking in the quicksand of deceit, loss and trepidation after he is contacted by a terrorist who issues a threat to an entire city.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. It is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik has a number of projects across different genres in the pipeline. These include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada', 'Captain India' and 'Freddy'.

