Chris O'Dowd to star in comedy series 'Big Door Prize'

Los Angeles, Dec 8 Actor Chris ODowd is set to star in the upcoming comedy series ‘The Big Door Prize.

The series 10-episode series is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. It tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential, reports variety.com.

O'Dowd will star as Dusty, a good-natured teacher and family man whose deeply average life has followed a safe and predictable path, until the appearance of the mystifying machine forces him to question his own happiness.

O'Dowd's recent TV starring credits include the 'Get Shorty' series at Epix and the short form series 'State of the Union', the latter of which earned him an Emmy in 2019.

His other TV roles include 'The IT Crowd', 'Moone Boy', and 'Girls'.

On the film side, he is known for his roles in features like 'Bridesmaids', 'The Starling', 'This Is 40', and 'St. Vincent'.

'The Big Door Prize' is being adapted for the screen by 'Schitt's Creek' executive producer David West Read. He will executive produce and serve as showrunner on the series as well.

Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon also executive produce along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television.

