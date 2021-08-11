Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis

Los Angeles, Aug 11 Emmy award-winning actor Christina Applegate has shared that she has multiple sclerosis and revealed that it has been a "strange journey".

Applegate announced it in a post on Twitter, reports variety.com.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it," the "Dead to Me" actor wrote.

She added: "As one of my friends that has MS said aWe wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you XO."

Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for an outstanding guest appearance in a comedy series for "Friends" in 2003. She was nominated in the same category for the same show in 2004.

In 2008 and 2009, Applegate was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Samantha Who?" In 2019 and 2020, she was nominated in the lead actress category again for "Dead to Me," which was also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

The actress was feted with the Golden Globe nominations in the best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for "Dead to Me," "Samantha Who?" and "Jesse".

Applegate, as a child actor shot to fame with her role in the sitcom "Marrieda with Children."

She is best known for her work in "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" , "The Big Hit", "The Sweetest Thing" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy".

Applegate is also a breast cancer survivor. She was detected with the cancer in 2008 and underwent a bilateral mastectomy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor