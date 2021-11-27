Christina Applegate marks 50th birthday amid health battle

Emmy-winning actor Christina Applegate, who has been battling Multiple sclerosis, recently celebrated her 50th birthday, and it's a "hard one."

On Thursday, she took to Twitter to thank everyone for showering her with her love on her birthday. She also shared an update about her health.

"Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try," Christina tweeted.

She revealed her battle with Multiple sclerosis on Twitter in August, a few months after she was diagnosed, People reported.

For the unversed, Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system.

( With inputs from ANI )

