Christina Applegate marks 50th birthday amid health battle
By ANI | Published: November 27, 2021 09:14 AM2021-11-27T09:14:10+5:302021-11-27T09:25:07+5:30
Emmy-winning actor Christina Applegate, who has been battling Multiple sclerosis, recently celebrated her 50th birthday, and it's a "hard one."
On Thursday, she took to Twitter to thank everyone for showering her with her love on her birthday. She also shared an update about her health.
"Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one. Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try," Christina tweeted.
She revealed her battle with Multiple sclerosis on Twitter in August, a few months after she was diagnosed, People reported.
For the unversed, Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system.
( With inputs from ANI )
