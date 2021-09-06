Composing 'Bell Bottom' music was like being part of history: Amaal Mallik

Mumbai, Sep 6 Music composer Amaal Mallik has composed music for the song 'Tum Aaoge' for the recent film 'Bell Bottom'. In an exclusive conversation with , Mallik shared his experience where he said, the song 'Tum Aaoge' is one of my most special songs and one of my best work that I have done for film music. I am glad that something as pure, honest, and different as 'Tum Aaoge' got selected for a movie like 'Bell Bottom'."

The song is sung by Amaala's brother Armaan and lyrics were penned by Rashmi Virag. "I don't think a song like this has come in any film for a long time. It's a beautiful tribute to Armed Forces and our heroes that are standing for us all the time at the border, taking care of the country instead of worrying about their families."

He added, "It's great to be part of a film that manages to stand tall, to be released in theaters, earned great reviews, and manage to get the box office going as well. It's an amazing feeling to be part of history."

'Bell Bottom' also marks Mallik's first collaboration with his father Daboo Mallik for the song 'Tum Yun Hi Kabhi'.

Mallik has been part of the Hindi music industry for 7 years. "At times I don't believe that it's already been 7 years as a composer in the industry. I'm glad that I managed to do a variety of work around many different subjects, manage to do music that's been trendy and yet soulful and emotional."

In 2015, he composed two songs for the film 'Roy'. The song 'Sooraj Dooba Hain', sung by Arijit Singh and Aditi Singh Sharma, was the biggest hit of that year and earned him a Filmfare award for best music director. "Also, brought about several genres into Indian music scene through my songs like 'Suraj Dooba Hain', 'Sau Asmaan' etc. I think the advent of electronic music happened in India through these songs,"

The young music composer also did a one-of-its-kind international collaboration with pop sensation Dua Lipa. "I'm glad that I am someone who represents the next-gen of Indian music and being one of the youngest composers till now to have performed with the Melbourne Orchestra, recently I collaborated with Dua Lipa. She loved my work and what I did for the Indian version of the song 'Levitating'."

"These things are like very far fetched dreams and obviously I wanted them to happen someday in life but never thought they would happen in such a beautiful way and in the beginning of my career. I think I am just managing to now make a space for myself and am glad to do the kind of music that I believe in. It is also the kind of music the audience believes in and when you get that kind of love, I think that makes your journey even more beautiful."

Amaal's upcoming multilingual film is 'Radhe Shyam', starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

