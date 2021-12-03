Contestants undergo tough tasks in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' to win 'Ticket To Finale'

Hyderabad, Dec 3 With only a couple of weeks away from 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' finale, the reality show has become more interesting with internal fights and back-to-back tasks.

The makers of 'Bigg Boss' announced a series of games for the contestants to win the 'ticket to finale'.

While the tasks are to test the qualities like endurance, speed, focus, skill, and other qualities of the contestants, Priyanka, Shanmukh, and Kajal are already out of the game after three rounds.

With Siri, Sree Rama Chandra, Manas, and Sunny in the race, it is reported that two of the contestants have reached the final round to earn the ticket to the finale.

As per the latest reports, it is reported that Siri and Manas would compete with each other for the ticket to the finale in the upcoming episodes. With Kajal, Priyanka, Siri, and Manas are expected to be in the danger zone, the viewers are curious about who among them would make it to the finale, along with the other top four contestants.

Social media pages and trends are filled with polls and discussions regarding the same.

As per the voting patterns and trending social media topic, Sree Rama Chandra and VJ Sunny have earned good numbers from the official voting polls, while Siri and Manas seem to have similar voting percentages.

Kajal and Priyanka Singh might be the ones, who would face a threat in the eliminations in the coming days.

