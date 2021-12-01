Controversial video of Ranbir kicking Alia Bhatt's expensive lehenga goes viral!

Ranbir and Alia are B-town's most favourite couple and the two have been rumoured to be dating for a while now with news about their wedding doing the rounds. The duo often share their cosy moments with fans and now a video of the two actors have gone viral. In the clipping RK can be seen, kicking his lady love's expensive dress.. Netizens are not happy with RK's behaviour. A user commented, "That was unclassy RK regardless of the relationship, please don't do that to any women's clothing." Another one wrote, "The way he is removing her dress with his foot totally shows how much he respects her... bad choice Alia." This is so disrespectful man "Action speaks louder than words" commented yet another user.

Some netizens even gave dating advice to Alia and suggested she look for another man. "Alia should understand that he neither respects her or nor cares about her, the way he kicked her lehenga shows lot of hate disrespect and that she is replaceable and disposable, he does not care about anybody but himself, when u love a person u care about everything," read an elaborate comment from a netizen. "Dump him," wrote another. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen space together in Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra. Alia Bhat will also be making her debut in Telugu cinema with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan. Apart from that she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in her kitty. She is also a part of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.Ranbir on the other hand, will be seen next in 'Animal', 'Shamshera' and Luv Ranjan's untitled next.